AFN Kunsan Radio Update - UMGC and Beverly Sentinel 24-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81538" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the educational resources being offered by the University of Maryland to work towards your Community College of the Air Force degree, and exercise Beverly Sentinel 24-2 between the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 38th Force Protection Squadron, Republic of Korea Air Force (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)