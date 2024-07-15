KMC Update - Redcross and Financial Literacy

This is a KMC Update involving an American Red Cross message on how to stay safe in the water by American Red Cross chapter director, Paul Butler, and Financial Literacy tips by the 510th RS financial literacy specialist, Aura Fain, on July 16 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)