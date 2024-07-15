Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Redcross and Financial Literacy

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.16.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a KMC Update involving an American Red Cross message on how to stay safe in the water by American Red Cross chapter director, Paul Butler, and Financial Literacy tips by the 510th RS financial literacy specialist, Aura Fain, on July 16 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
