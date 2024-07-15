Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Best Soldier Competition and Operation Varsity

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.15.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The 21st Theater Sustainment Command hosted the 2024 Best Soldier Competition July 7 to 11 on Camp Aachen in Grafenwoehr, Germany. Ramstein Air Base meanwhile hosted Exercise Operation Varsity, a quarterly readiness exercise, July 15 to 19 in areas across Germany's Kaiserslautern Military Community. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 09:55
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Best Soldier Competition and Operation Varsity, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Ramstein Air Base
    Readiness
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    Operation Varsity
    Best Soldier Competition

