KMC Update - Best Soldier Competition and Operation Varsity

The 21st Theater Sustainment Command hosted the 2024 Best Soldier Competition July 7 to 11 on Camp Aachen in Grafenwoehr, Germany. Ramstein Air Base meanwhile hosted Exercise Operation Varsity, a quarterly readiness exercise, July 15 to 19 in areas across Germany's Kaiserslautern Military Community. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
