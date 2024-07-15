Radio Spot - Start Smart 2024

A 30 second spot about Baumholder Fall Start Smart registration for ages 3 to 4, for the Baumholder community is July 8 to Aug. 18. Sports offered are soccer, T-ball, and flag football. Start Smart is a Child/Parent interactive program led by a Child & Youth Service Sports & Fitness Specialist. Register in person by appointment only, by phone, or Webtrac or Contact Parent Central Services, Wetzel Kaserne, Bldg. 8876. You can also visit baumholder.armymwr.com for more information. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt Sari Seibert)