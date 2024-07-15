Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Start Smart 2024

    Radio Spot - Start Smart 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.15.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30 second spot about Baumholder Fall Start Smart registration for ages 3 to 4, for the Baumholder community is July 8 to Aug. 18. Sports offered are soccer, T-ball, and flag football. Start Smart is a Child/Parent interactive program led by a Child & Youth Service Sports & Fitness Specialist. Register in person by appointment only, by phone, or Webtrac or Contact Parent Central Services, Wetzel Kaserne, Bldg. 8876. You can also visit baumholder.armymwr.com for more information. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt Sari Seibert)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 03:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81510
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110441548.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Start Smart 2024, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Baumholder
    Spot
    BMC
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Start Smart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download