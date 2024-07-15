A 30 second spot about the Newcomer Orientation that happens every Wednesday at the Ramstein Community Center from 8 am to 12 pm. Newcomer Orientation is designed to provide active duty, family members, DoD Civilians and Contractors with information from various base agencies to aid their adaptation to the KMC! (Defense Media Activity by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 03:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81509
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110441547.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Newcomer Orientation, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.