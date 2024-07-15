Radio Spot - Newcomer Orientation

A 30 second spot about the Newcomer Orientation that happens every Wednesday at the Ramstein Community Center from 8 am to 12 pm. Newcomer Orientation is designed to provide active duty, family members, DoD Civilians and Contractors with information from various base agencies to aid their adaptation to the KMC! (Defense Media Activity by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)