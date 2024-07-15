Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Newcomer Orientation

    Radio Spot - Newcomer Orientation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.15.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30 second spot about the Newcomer Orientation that happens every Wednesday at the Ramstein Community Center from 8 am to 12 pm. Newcomer Orientation is designed to provide active duty, family members, DoD Civilians and Contractors with information from various base agencies to aid their adaptation to the KMC! (Defense Media Activity by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 03:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81509
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110441547.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Newcomer Orientation, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Ramstein
    KMC
    Spot
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Newcomer Orientation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download