Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Regional News

    AFN Naples Regional News

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    07.10.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    Regional news highlighting NATO 75th anniversary and RIMPAC 2024. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 03:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81503
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110441300.mp3
    Length: 00:02:58
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Regional News, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download