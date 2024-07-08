Propel FUEL Podcast: Intro

The Propel Leadership Development Continuum strives to develop leaders who write, speak and behave consistently with a heart of service to their team, NAVSEA, the Navy, and the nation. Each month, FUEL gives you up close and personal access to NAVSEA thought leaders who have been there, done that and are ready to tell their stories, ready to invest in you. So, whether you're interested in learning what leadership is all about, or you've been a leader for years, we're all on an ongoing professional journey, which requires FUEL.
The series officially launched on Feb. 12, 2024, with an introduction by Propel Program Manager Joe Michalak and Dianne Costlow, technical director at Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division, who is also the Propel program champion.
