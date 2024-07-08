Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Pulse - Get To Know the MHS Genesis Patient Portal

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    On this episode of The Pulse, Kevin chats with Ben Ernst, an MHS Genesis Patient Portal champion and the head of our Richmond Hill Medical Home, about the electronic records system and all the things it can do to help you with your healthcare needs. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts!

    AUDIO INFO

    Fort Stewart
    3rd ID
    Hunter Army Airfield
    DHA
    Winn Army Community Hospital
    MHS Genesis
    Patient Portal

