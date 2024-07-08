The Pulse - Get To Know the MHS Genesis Patient Portal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81491" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of The Pulse, Kevin chats with Ben Ernst, an MHS Genesis Patient Portal champion and the head of our Richmond Hill Medical Home, about the electronic records system and all the things it can do to help you with your healthcare needs. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts!