The Pulse - Get To Know the MHS Genesis Patient Portal

On this episode of The Pulse, Kevin chats with Ben Ernst, an MHS Genesis Patient Portal champion and the head of our Richmond Hill Medical Home, about the electronic records system and all the things it can do to help you with your healthcare needs. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts!
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 11:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81491
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110438183.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:03
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
