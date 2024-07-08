Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Da Guards - Ep. 4 - Lets meet Heather Call

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Lets meet Heather Call! Mrs. Call is the Director of Psychological Health for the North Dakota National Guard - State Surgeons Office. She is also a Sergeant with the State Medical Readiness Detachment.

    Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers, Airmen of our organization and its community.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 10:56
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 81488
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110437990.mp3
    Length: 01:02:47
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    North Dakota National Guard

