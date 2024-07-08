Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Lessons Learned in Doctrine - Ep 10 - LEDx Doctrine: Operation ANACONDA on Tap

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    This episode of our Lessons Learned series is a recording of the LEDx Doctrine Event, Operation ANACONDA On Tap, Roundtable discussion sponsored by AUiX. It features a panel of six A-10 Pilots involved with planning and executing Close Air Support during this operation in Afghanistan. The panel featured: Lt Col (ret) Robert C. “Mumbles” Silva, Col (ret) Edward A.”K9” Kostelnick, Col (ret) David M. “El Cid” Neunswander, Col (ret) Andra “Poptart” Kniep, Col (ret) Arden B. “Surgeon” Dahl, Col (ret) Scott C. “Soup” Campbell.

    As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 07:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81471
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110437804.mp3
    Length: 02:09:09
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    #USAFDoctrine #OperationANACONDA #ANACONDA #A-10

