Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Lessons Learned in Doctrine - Ep 10 - LEDx Doctrine: Operation ANACONDA on Tap

This episode of our Lessons Learned series is a recording of the LEDx Doctrine Event, Operation ANACONDA On Tap, Roundtable discussion sponsored by AUiX. It features a panel of six A-10 Pilots involved with planning and executing Close Air Support during this operation in Afghanistan. The panel featured: Lt Col (ret) Robert C. “Mumbles” Silva, Col (ret) Edward A.”K9” Kostelnick, Col (ret) David M. “El Cid” Neunswander, Col (ret) Andra “Poptart” Kniep, Col (ret) Arden B. “Surgeon” Dahl, Col (ret) Scott C. “Soup” Campbell.



As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.