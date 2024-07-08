Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Change of Command and Updated Pet Import Policy

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.12.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, Col. Reid Furman, relinquished command to Col. Jeffery Higgins during a change of command ceremony July 11, 2024, on Pulaski Barracks, Germany. The Centers for Disease Control also updated their pet import policy into the United States effective Aug. 1, 2024, enacting more stringent guidelines to combat incidents of dog rabies. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 06:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Change of Command and Updated Pet Import Policy, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PCS
    CDC
    Center for Disease Control
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    PCS with Pets

