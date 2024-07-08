KMC Update - USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Change of Command and Updated Pet Import Policy

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, Col. Reid Furman, relinquished command to Col. Jeffery Higgins during a change of command ceremony July 11, 2024, on Pulaski Barracks, Germany. The Centers for Disease Control also updated their pet import policy into the United States effective Aug. 1, 2024, enacting more stringent guidelines to combat incidents of dog rabies. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 06:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
