A 15-second radio spot for the Summer Reading Program After Party that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from July 12, 2024, to July 26, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 07:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81469
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110437781.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Summer Reading Program After Party, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT