    Radio Spot - Volunteer Youth Sports Coach Recruitment

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    07.12.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second radio spot promoting the Volunteer Youth Sports Coach Recruitment with Army Family and MWR on July 12 in Baumholder, Germany. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 04:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81463
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110437562.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE
    Germany
    Sports
    Radio
    Coach
    Baumholder

