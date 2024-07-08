Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - International Beer Day Golf Scramble

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.12.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second promoting the International Golf Day Scramble on Aug. 17 at the Rolling Hills Golf Course in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 04:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81462
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110437561.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    TAGS

    Germany
    Radio
    DMA
    MWR
    Army
    Kaiserslautern

