This is a 30-second promoting the International Golf Day Scramble on Aug. 17 at the Rolling Hills Golf Course in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 04:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81462
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110437561.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - International Beer Day Golf Scramble, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS
