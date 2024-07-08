Evening Interview with DJ Diesal

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 10, 2024) An interview with Alice Slate, Overseas Military Service Coordinator with the Department of Veterans Affairs, to talk about how military members should be better preparing to separate or retire from the armed forces. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|07.10.2024
|07.12.2024 03:49
|Newscasts
|81459
|2407/DOD_110437514.mp3
|00:12:34
|2024
|Blues
|NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, IT
|5
|0
|0
Naval Air Station Sigonella
