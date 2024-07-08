Evening Interview with DJ Diesal

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 11, 2024) An interview with Verlincia Green, Academic coordinator of the University of Maryland Campus on Naval Air Station Sigonella, to highlight the courses and resources offered at UMGC. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|07.11.2024
|07.12.2024 03:37
|Newscasts
|81458
|2407/DOD_110437496.mp3
|00:06:18
|2024
|NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, IT
