A radio spot highlighting the importance of service members blending in while out in public spaces. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 11:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81450
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110435443.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blend In Spot, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT