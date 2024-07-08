NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 11, 2024) Radio spot promotes a blended learning course for adult and pediatric first aid and CPR class offered by the American Red Cross aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 05:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81409
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110434965.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American Red Cross Adult and Pediatric First Aid and CPR Course, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT