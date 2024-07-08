Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 17 - Recruiter Q&A: Share Your Air Guard Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81398" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The job of a military recruiter is essential for building a strong workforce, but they can't do it alone! Every member of the 122nd Fighter Wing has a unique story to tell. In this short Q&A episode, TSgt Delagrange shares how we can use our diverse backgrounds and experiences to bring new members to our base. Reach out to our recruiting team if you want to get involved!