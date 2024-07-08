Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 17 - Recruiter Q&A: Share Your Air Guard Story

    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    122nd Fighter Wing

    The job of a military recruiter is essential for building a strong workforce, but they can't do it alone! Every member of the 122nd Fighter Wing has a unique story to tell. In this short Q&A episode, TSgt Delagrange shares how we can use our diverse backgrounds and experiences to bring new members to our base. Reach out to our recruiting team if you want to get involved!

    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    q&a
    recruiting
    Blacksnake Bytes

