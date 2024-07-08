Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 37: U.S. v. Wilson (C.A.A.F. 2024)

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode we examine Military Rule of Evidence 404(b). The CAAF’s opinion in U.S. v. Wilson provides excellent guidance for practitioners attempting to understand and utilize this rule in their trials.
