Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 37: U.S. v. Wilson (C.A.A.F. 2024)

In this episode we examine Military Rule of Evidence 404(b). The CAAF’s opinion in U.S. v. Wilson provides excellent guidance for practitioners attempting to understand and utilize this rule in their trials.
|07.10.2024
|07.10.2024 15:24
|Newscasts
|81395
|2407/DOD_110433922.mp3
|00:26:46
|US
|2
|0
|0
