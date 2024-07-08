Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 37: U.S. v. Wilson (C.A.A.F. 2024)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81395" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode we examine Military Rule of Evidence 404(b). The CAAF’s opinion in U.S. v. Wilson provides excellent guidance for practitioners attempting to understand and utilize this rule in their trials.

Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).