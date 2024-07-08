Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty - Sundaes on a Sunday

    CUBA

    07.10.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    (240710-N-JO823-1001) A radio spot informing GTMO residents about the Sundaes on a Sunday events hosted by Liberty in July, 2024.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 09:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81387
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110432799.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty - Sundaes on a Sunday, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    morale
    liberty
    sundaes

