A KMC Update about staying vigilant in Germany and how to get permission to fly drone on Ramstein Air Base. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 08:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81386
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110432621.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Staying Vigilant and Drone Flight on Base, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
