Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Staying Vigilant and Drone Flight on Base

    KMC Update - Staying Vigilant and Drone Flight on Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.10.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A KMC Update about staying vigilant in Germany and how to get permission to fly drone on Ramstein Air Base. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 08:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81386
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110432621.mp3
    Length: 00:02:17
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Staying Vigilant and Drone Flight on Base, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    KMC Update
    Staying Vigilant
    Drone Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT