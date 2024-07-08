Evening Show Interview with DJ Diesal

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 8, 2024) An interview with the Sigonella Scuba Club President, Mr. Louis Genaro, highlighting the club, events and their impact on the local community. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 08:09
Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
Naval Air Station Sigonella
