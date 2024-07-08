NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 9, 2024) An interview with Rachel Martinez to highlight the importance of furthering educational opportunities. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 02:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81370
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110432192.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:03
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Embry Riddle Interview 24JUL09, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT