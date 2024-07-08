Rangers to the Corps-Dam Safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81368" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Have you ever looked at a large dam and thought "imagine the amount of water that would rush through if that whole thing collapses RIGHT NOW!" If so, you're not alone, so have we! Join us and our Dam Safety Program Manager, Megan Garrett, as we discuss all the methods we use to stay on top of the safety of our dams.