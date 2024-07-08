Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rangers to the Corps-Dam Safety

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Audio by Avery Brown 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Have you ever looked at a large dam and thought "imagine the amount of water that would rush through if that whole thing collapses RIGHT NOW!" If so, you're not alone, so have we! Join us and our Dam Safety Program Manager, Megan Garrett, as we discuss all the methods we use to stay on top of the safety of our dams.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 15:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rangers to the Corps-Dam Safety, by Avery Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

