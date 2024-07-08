Rangers to the Corps-Dam Safety

Have you ever looked at a large dam and thought "imagine the amount of water that would rush through if that whole thing collapses RIGHT NOW!" If so, you're not alone, so have we! Join us and our Dam Safety Program Manager, Megan Garrett, as we discuss all the methods we use to stay on top of the safety of our dams.
