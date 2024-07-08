This month on The Drop, Colonel Pat Chard, the Deputy Commander of the 130th Airlift Wing, is joined by a special surprise guest to delve into the intricacies of effectively leading teams in tough times and successful ones.
Hint: “We ARE!”
The conversation will explore the critical role of dedicated practice and embracing various leadership styles in ensuring the successful execution of a team’s mission, providing practical insights that you can apply in your own leadership journey.
|07.09.2024
|07.09.2024 09:07
|Newscasts
|81360
|2407/DOD_110430340.mp3
|00:51:30
|2024
|Blues
|CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|3
|0
|0
This work, The Drop Ep. 30 - Leadership, Teamwork, and Turf, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
