The Drop Ep. 30 - Leadership, Teamwork, and Turf

This month on The Drop, Colonel Pat Chard, the Deputy Commander of the 130th Airlift Wing, is joined by a special surprise guest to delve into the intricacies of effectively leading teams in tough times and successful ones.



Hint: “We ARE!”



The conversation will explore the critical role of dedicated practice and embracing various leadership styles in ensuring the successful execution of a team’s mission, providing practical insights that you can apply in your own leadership journey.