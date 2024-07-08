Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Drop Ep. 30 - Leadership, Teamwork, and Turf

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing

    This month on The Drop, Colonel Pat Chard, the Deputy Commander of the 130th Airlift Wing, is joined by a special surprise guest to delve into the intricacies of effectively leading teams in tough times and successful ones.

    Hint: “We ARE!”

    The conversation will explore the critical role of dedicated practice and embracing various leadership styles in ensuring the successful execution of a team’s mission, providing practical insights that you can apply in your own leadership journey.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 09:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:51:30
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Drop Ep. 30 - Leadership, Teamwork, and Turf, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    130th AW
    Charlie West
    The Drop
    Ep. 30

