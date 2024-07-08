Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Team Podcast: 2024 M&S and MBSE Summit

    RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Audio by Sheila Mullowney 

    Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers Headquarters

    John Romano, head of the Aeronautics, Hypersonic Design & Analysis Branch at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, and Mike Maldonado, lead of the Modeling & Simulation Community of Interest (M&S CoI), preview this year's Modeling & Simulation and Model-Based Systems Engineering Summit, which will be held from July 16-18, 2024, at the University of Mary Washington Dahlgren campus and NSWC Dahlgren Division.

    More info: John Romano: john.p.romano19.civ@us.navy.mil or (540) 284-0368; Mike Maldonado: jesus.m.maldonado10.civ@us.navy.mil or (540) 284-7309

    Produced by Sheila Mullowney. Edited by Mike DeLuise, Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers Headquarters Corporate Communications.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Team Podcast: 2024 M&S and MBSE Summit, by Sheila Mullowney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NUWC
    NSWC
    Warfare Centers
    Model-Based Systems Engineering
    Modeling & Simulation

