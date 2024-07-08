Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - SAPR Volunteers and Munitions Retrograde

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - SAPR Volunteers and Munitions Retrograde

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.09.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the sexual assualt prevention and response office volunteer program, and one of the largest munitions retrograde completed at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 02:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81349
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110430054.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - SAPR Volunteers and Munitions Retrograde, by SrA Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volunteer
    retrograde
    munitions
    SAPR
    sexual assault prevention and response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT