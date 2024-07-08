Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missing And Not Forgotten - Episode 2 - Chaplain (Capt.) Emil Kapaun 1 of 3

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Audio by Sean Everette 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    “Missing And Not Forgotten” is the official podcast of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Our mission is to find, recover, and identify American service members still missing from our past wars and conflicts and return them to their families.

    This is the first of three episodes in which we will talk about Army Chaplain (Capt.) Emil Kapaun, a Medal of Honor recipient who was lost as a prisoner of war during the Korean War and accounted for March 2, 2021. This episode features Dr. Dawn Berry, DPAA’s Korean War Chief of Research, who will talk about the role agency historians played in the chaplain’s identification.

    Music:
    Song: Man Of War
    Artist: Aaron Paul Low
    Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!):
    https://uppbeat.io/t/aaron-paul-low/man-of-war
    License code: 2Y0HMRWVSNW83HT0

