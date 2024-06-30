A 30 second spot about the 60th annual Ramstein Bazaar. The Bazaar is set for 20-22 September at Hangars 1 & 2. 20 September from 1000-2000 (stroller day), 21 September from 1000-2000, and 22 September from 1000-1600. Featuring vendors from all over Europe & amazing food vendors! Entrance requires U.S. or NATO Forces I.D. (Defense Media Activity by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 08:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81336
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110428514.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - 60th Annual Ramstein Bazaar, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT