Radio Spot - 60th Annual Ramstein Bazaar

A 30 second spot about the 60th annual Ramstein Bazaar. The Bazaar is set for 20-22 September at Hangars 1 & 2. 20 September from 1000-2000 (stroller day), 21 September from 1000-2000, and 22 September from 1000-1600. Featuring vendors from all over Europe & amazing food vendors! Entrance requires U.S. or NATO Forces I.D. (Defense Media Activity by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)