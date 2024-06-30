Join the Razz Ma Tazz Theater for auditions for “Gingerbread Man” by Patrick Rainville Dorn! Auditions are open to ages 12 through adult and will take place on 15 & 16 July from 1800-2000 at the Ramstein Community Center, Bldg 412. Be prepared for a cold read; no music or singing required. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of an exciting production! (Defense Media Activity by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)
This work, Radio Spot - Auditions for Ginger Bread Man, by SrA Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
