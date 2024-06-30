Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Auditions for Ginger Bread Man

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.12.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Join the Razz Ma Tazz Theater for auditions for “Gingerbread Man” by Patrick Rainville Dorn! Auditions are open to ages 12 through adult and will take place on 15 & 16 July from 1800-2000 at the Ramstein Community Center, Bldg 412. Be prepared for a cold read; no music or singing required. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of an exciting production! (Defense Media Activity by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Auditions for Ginger Bread Man, by SrA Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    gingerbread audition theater

