Radio Spot - Auditions for Ginger Bread Man

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81335" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Join the Razz Ma Tazz Theater for auditions for “Gingerbread Man” by Patrick Rainville Dorn! Auditions are open to ages 12 through adult and will take place on 15 & 16 July from 1800-2000 at the Ramstein Community Center, Bldg 412. Be prepared for a cold read; no music or singing required. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of an exciting production! (Defense Media Activity by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)