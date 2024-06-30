Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - 521st AMOW Change of Command and 101 Critical Days of Summer

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.08.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Col. Dan Cooley, outgoing 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, relinquished command of the wing to Col. Jordan Norman during a ceremony July 3, 2024, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Jeff McCain, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz safety specialist, meanwhile shared tips on staying safe during the 101 Critical Days of Summer, a period of increased risk of heat injury and illness between Memorial Day and Labor Day. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 07:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Safety
    Ramstein Air Base
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Summer Safety
    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing
    101 Critical Days of Summer

