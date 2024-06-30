KMC Update - 521st AMOW Change of Command and 101 Critical Days of Summer

U.S. Air Force Col. Dan Cooley, outgoing 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, relinquished command of the wing to Col. Jordan Norman during a ceremony July 3, 2024, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Jeff McCain, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz safety specialist, meanwhile shared tips on staying safe during the 101 Critical Days of Summer, a period of increased risk of heat injury and illness between Memorial Day and Labor Day. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)