Magic the Gathering Tournament

Unleash Your Inner Mage at the Magic the Gathering Tournament! Join 786 FSS and AFG as we summon the excitement of MTG Commander (EDH) Tournament on June 15th from 1100-1800, right here at the Ramstein Community Center.



Calling all DOD Cardholders aged 13 and above—prepare your decks, hone your strategies, and embark on an epic battle of wits and magic. Whether you’re a seasoned planeswalker or a newcomer to the game, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun!



Don’t miss your chance to showcase your skills, forge new alliances, and claim victory in the ultimate MTG showdown. Mark your calendars and join us for a day of spellbinding competition and camaraderie!