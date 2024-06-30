Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Magic the Gathering Tournament

    KAISERSLAUTERN , RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.15.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Unleash Your Inner Mage at the Magic the Gathering Tournament! Join 786 FSS and AFG as we summon the excitement of MTG Commander (EDH) Tournament on June 15th from 1100-1800, right here at the Ramstein Community Center.

    Calling all DOD Cardholders aged 13 and above—prepare your decks, hone your strategies, and embark on an epic battle of wits and magic. Whether you’re a seasoned planeswalker or a newcomer to the game, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun!

    Don’t miss your chance to showcase your skills, forge new alliances, and claim victory in the ultimate MTG showdown. Mark your calendars and join us for a day of spellbinding competition and camaraderie!

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 06:59
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN , RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Magic the Gathering Tournament, by SrA Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

