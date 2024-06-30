Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fall Youth Sports Baumholder

    KAISERSLAUTERN , RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.21.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Registration for fall youth sports for the Baumholder community is July 8 to Aug. 18. Sports offered are: soccer, ages 5-15, $65; Flag Football, Ages 7-11, $65; cheerleading, ages 5-15, $65; and, swimming clinic, ages 3-15, $55. Sports Physicals/ Health Assessments must be on file and valid to Nov. 9 to participate. Register in person by appointment only, by phone, or Webtrac or Contact Parent Central Services, Wetzel Kaserne, Bldg. 8876. You can also visit baumholder.armymwr.com for more information.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fall Youth Sports Baumholder, by SrA Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sports fall youth

