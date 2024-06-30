Fall Youth Sports Baumholder

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81331" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Registration for fall youth sports for the Baumholder community is July 8 to Aug. 18. Sports offered are: soccer, ages 5-15, $65; Flag Football, Ages 7-11, $65; cheerleading, ages 5-15, $65; and, swimming clinic, ages 3-15, $55. Sports Physicals/ Health Assessments must be on file and valid to Nov. 9 to participate. Register in person by appointment only, by phone, or Webtrac or Contact Parent Central Services, Wetzel Kaserne, Bldg. 8876. You can also visit baumholder.armymwr.com for more information.