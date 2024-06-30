Registration for fall youth sports for the Baumholder community is July 8 to Aug. 18. Sports offered are: soccer, ages 5-15, $65; Flag Football, Ages 7-11, $65; cheerleading, ages 5-15, $65; and, swimming clinic, ages 3-15, $55. Sports Physicals/ Health Assessments must be on file and valid to Nov. 9 to participate. Register in person by appointment only, by phone, or Webtrac or Contact Parent Central Services, Wetzel Kaserne, Bldg. 8876. You can also visit baumholder.armymwr.com for more information.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 07:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81331
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110428476.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN , RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fall Youth Sports Baumholder, by SrA Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT