Bon Voyage Bingo

Join the Ramstein Community Center as they host Bon Voyage Bingo! Happening on 19 July, doors open at 1700, game starts at 1800. Enjoy travelling in the summer and win prizes for your vacation! $30 for Early Bird (Pre-register by 18 July) $40 at the door, $2 per U-Pick-Em. Open to all DoD & NATO ID Cardholders over 18+