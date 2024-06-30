Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Commercial Spot - Firecracker Open

    AFN Commercial Spot - Firecracker Open

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.24.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Ramstein Woodlawn Golf Course as they host Firecracker Open! Happening on Thursday, 4 July, tee times begin at 0800. Find More info at 86fss.com.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 04:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81325
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110428403.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Commercial Spot - Firecracker Open, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Golf
    4th of July
    Scramble
    firecracker
    Ramtein

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT