Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Army Family & MWR Community Expo

    Radio Spot - Army Family & MWR Community Expo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.03.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and Kaiserslautern Army Family & MWR are hosting a community expo on Aug. 9 at the Special Events Center on Rhine Ordnance Barracks. The event aims to highlight the programs, services and facilities offered to servicemembers and their families in the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder Military Communities. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 03:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81324
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110428387.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Army Family & MWR Community Expo, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kaiserslautern
    expo
    Army MWR
    USAG-RP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT