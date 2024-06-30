Radio Spot - Army Family & MWR Community Expo

The U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and Kaiserslautern Army Family & MWR are hosting a community expo on Aug. 9 at the Special Events Center on Rhine Ordnance Barracks. The event aims to highlight the programs, services and facilities offered to servicemembers and their families in the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder Military Communities. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)