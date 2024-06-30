Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route to Madison, WI
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 14:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81313
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110426926.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:52
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route to Madison, WI, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT