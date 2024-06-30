Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Pulse - It's Time For School Physicals

    HINESVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2024

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    It's almost back to school time, so now is the time to get your children's school physicals! Kevin Larson talks with Beth Abbott, the chief pediatric nurse here at Winn Army Community Hospital, all about what parents need to know about school physicals, like what forms you'll need, how to schedule one, and what's being checked. Take a listen here or wherever you get your podcasts!

    Date Taken: 07.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 09:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: HINESVILLE, GEORGIA, US
