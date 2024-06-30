The Pulse - It's Time For School Physicals

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81312" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

It's almost back to school time, so now is the time to get your children's school physicals! Kevin Larson talks with Beth Abbott, the chief pediatric nurse here at Winn Army Community Hospital, all about what parents need to know about school physicals, like what forms you'll need, how to schedule one, and what's being checked. Take a listen here or wherever you get your podcasts!