The Pulse - It's Time For School Physicals

It's almost back to school time, so now is the time to get your children's school physicals! Kevin Larson talks with Beth Abbott, the chief pediatric nurse here at Winn Army Community Hospital, all about what parents need to know about school physicals, like what forms you'll need, how to schedule one, and what's being checked. Take a listen here or wherever you get your podcasts!
