Marine Minute: 26-24 (Audio Version)

WELCOME. I’M LANCE CORPORAL SAMANTHA POLLICH WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



U.S. MARINES WITH BATTALION LANDING TEAM 1-4, 31ST MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT, PRACTICED BOAT RAIDS ON CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, ON JUNE 20TH AND THE 21ST.



BEING THE MARINE CORPS’ ONLY CONTINUOUSLY FORWARD-DEPLOYED MEU, THE 31ST MEU SPENT TWO DAYS REFINING THEIR SEA ASSAULT TACTICS TO STRENGTHEN THEIR CRISIS RESPONSE READINESS.



OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY SERGEANT GRACE GERLACH, FEATURING A U.S. MARINE WITH THIRD MARINE LITTORAL REGIMENT, THIRD MARINE DIVISION, REUNITING WITH HIS FAMILY ON MARINE CORP BASE HAWAII ON JUNE 26TH.



THIRD M-L-R RETURNED HOME AFTER A 75-DAY DEPLOYMENT TO THE PHILLIPINES IN SUPPORT OF THREE EXERCISES: EXERCISE BALIKATAN 24, ARCHIPELAGIC COASTAL DEFENSE CONTINUUM, AND MARINE AVIATION SUPPORT ACTIVITY 24.



WELCOME HOME MARINES.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. SEMPER FIDELIS.