A two-minute newscast covering the NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Conducts Change of Command and U.S. Sixth Fleet Conducts Bilateral Operations in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Navy audio by Seaman Adam Mojica)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 07:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81273
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110424022.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240708 Bahrain Beat, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
