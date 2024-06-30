Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240708 Bahrain Beat

    240708 Bahrain Beat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    07.03.2024

    Audio by Seaman Adam Mojica 

    AFN Bahrain

    A two-minute newscast covering the NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Conducts Change of Command and U.S. Sixth Fleet Conducts Bilateral Operations in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Navy audio by Seaman Adam Mojica)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 07:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81273
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110424022.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2024
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240708 Bahrain Beat, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT