Radio news concerning the Department of the Air Force and their changes to the 2025 Special Duty Pay for 03 July 2024.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 02:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81256
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110423860.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News: DAF SDAP Board, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT