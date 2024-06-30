Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Ask a German

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.02.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This 30-second radio advertisement serves as publicity for the Ramstein Community Center's "Ask a German" event, an opportunity for U.S. service members and families to ask local citizens tips on navigating life in Germany taking place Sept. 10, 2024, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 07:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81228
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110421326.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Germany
    NATO
    Ramstein Air Base
    Kaiserslautern
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    German American Community Office

