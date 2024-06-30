Radio Spot - Ask a German

This 30-second radio advertisement serves as publicity for the Ramstein Community Center's "Ask a German" event, an opportunity for U.S. service members and families to ask local citizens tips on navigating life in Germany taking place Sept. 10, 2024, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)