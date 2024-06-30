This 30-second radio advertisement serves as publicity for the Ramstein Community Center's "Ask a German" event, an opportunity for U.S. service members and families to ask local citizens tips on navigating life in Germany taking place Sept. 10, 2024, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 07:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81228
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110421326.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Ask a German, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
