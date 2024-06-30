NAPLES, Italy (July 1, 2024) Radio news covering the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations and updates on the temporary pier in Gaza. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 04:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81227
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110421281.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240701 Radio News, by PO1 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS
