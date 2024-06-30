Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - 86th Mission Support Group Dining-In

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.02.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    On June 28, 2024, the 86th Mission Support Group hosted a combat dining-in on Ramstein Air Base, bringing Airmen from seven units into a day of competition, high spirits and camaraderie. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 09:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81213
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110418995.mp3
    Length: 00:02:15
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - 86th Mission Support Group Dining-In, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

