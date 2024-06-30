On June 28, 2024, the 86th Mission Support Group hosted a combat dining-in on Ramstein Air Base, bringing Airmen from seven units into a day of competition, high spirits and camaraderie. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 09:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81213
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110418995.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - 86th Mission Support Group Dining-In, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
