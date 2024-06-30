In this episode of HawgCast, Col. Mike "Rio" Leonas drops the first "Babble Time" hint! Then he speaks with two pilots, "Bango" and "Stain," who volunteered to deploy to the Middle East at the end of last year.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 09:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81212
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110418930.mp3
|Length:
|00:55:44
|Artist
|442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs
|Composer
|442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs
|Album
|HawgCast Season2
|Track #
|5
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcasts
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HawgCast EP12 - Bango and Stain, by Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS
