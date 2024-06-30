HawgCast EP12 - Bango and Stain

In this episode of HawgCast, Col. Mike "Rio" Leonas drops the first "Babble Time" hint! Then he speaks with two pilots, "Bango" and "Stain," who volunteered to deploy to the Middle East at the end of last year.