    HawgCast EP12 - Bango and Stain

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Audio by Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing

    In this episode of HawgCast, Col. Mike "Rio" Leonas drops the first "Babble Time" hint! Then he speaks with two pilots, "Bango" and "Stain," who volunteered to deploy to the Middle East at the end of last year.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 09:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HawgCast EP12 - Bango and Stain, by Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

