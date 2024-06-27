Chevrons - Ep 036 - Deckplate Leadership

Join us in welcoming our first U.S. Coast Guard Guest on the podcast, Air Station Cape Cod's Command Master Chief Jacob Linder. We talked to Linder, only two weeks before his retirement, about his 27 years of service and leadership advice for all enlisted members. We discuss the meaning of "deckplate leadership," methods of self-improvement, the importance of not being afraid to ask for help and more.
06.28.2024
|06.28.2024 15:31
Newscasts
|81194
|2406/DOD_110416206.mp3
00:39:50
OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|2
|0
|0
