Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chevrons - Ep 036 - Deckplate Leadership

    Chevrons - Ep 036 - Deckplate Leadership

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Join us in welcoming our first U.S. Coast Guard Guest on the podcast, Air Station Cape Cod's Command Master Chief Jacob Linder. We talked to Linder, only two weeks before his retirement, about his 27 years of service and leadership advice for all enlisted members. We discuss the meaning of "deckplate leadership," methods of self-improvement, the importance of not being afraid to ask for help and more.

    Listen to this episode anywhere you stream your podcasts!
    Follow along on Facebook and Instagram @chevrons.podcast!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 15:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81194
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110416206.mp3
    Length: 00:39:50
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 036 - Deckplate Leadership, by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    USCG
    leader
    podcast
    Command Master Chief
    Deckplate Leadership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT