The Pulse - Physical Therapy and Men's Health

On this episode of The Pulse, Kevin Larson continues the Men's Health Month theme and talks with Maj. Bryan Christiansen, the assistant deputy commander for patient services at Winn Army Community Hospital. A doctor of physical therapy, Christiansen shares insights about the importance of physical therapy for men, especially Soldiers, and keeping a muscle group that men don't often think about training strong. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts!