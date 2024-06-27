Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Pulse - Physical Therapy and Men's Health

    The Pulse - Physical Therapy and Men's Health

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    On this episode of The Pulse, Kevin Larson continues the Men's Health Month theme and talks with Maj. Bryan Christiansen, the assistant deputy commander for patient services at Winn Army Community Hospital. A doctor of physical therapy, Christiansen shares insights about the importance of physical therapy for men, especially Soldiers, and keeping a muscle group that men don't often think about training strong. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 11:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81193
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110415524.mp3
    Length: 00:22:17
    Year 2024
    Genre Newscast
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pulse - Physical Therapy and Men's Health, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    physical therapy
    men's health
    DHA
    men's health month
    Winn Army Community Hospital

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT