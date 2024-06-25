240624 Radio News

NAPLES, Italy (June 24, 2024) Radio news covering the Department of Defense Warrior Games 2024 and Secretary of the Navy Carlos del Toro visit to Madrid, Spain. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications 2nd Class Ethan J. Morrow)
